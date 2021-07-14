JENSS, Abby



Age 19, formerly of Arcanum, passed away on July 8, 2021, at her home, unexpectedly.



She is preceded in death by her father, Steven Jenss, paternal and maternal great-grandparents, and many great-aunts and uncles.



Abby is survived by her mother, Jeannie Phipps-Jenss; sister,



Holly (Samuel Martin)



Jenss; grandparents, Edward (Glenda) Jenss, Larry (Brenda) Phipps; nephew, Lucian Martin; best friend, Brittany Stump; several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and numerous other relatives and friends.



Funeral services for Abby will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021, 12pm (noon), at Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St.,



Arcanum, OH 45304. The burial will follow at Abbottsville Cemetery. A visitation will be held on the 16th from 10am – 12pm at the funeral home, leading into the services.



"One day I'm gonna see those wings and ask you why. Why do things happen like this?" – Abby Jenss



In lieu of flowers, donations in Abby's memory can be made to help with funeral expenses. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.

