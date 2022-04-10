JERGENS, Paul

JERGENS, MD, Dr. Paul B.



A beloved ophthalmologist, internal medicine specialist and former electrical engineer, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 29 of metastatic cancer at the age of 75 in Venice, FL. Paul was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, and graduated from the University of Dayton in 1969



Magna Cum Laude. Paul then attended the Massachusetts



Institute of Technology (MIT) on a National Science Foundation Fellowship, was a member of the Tau Beta Pi Honor Society and graduated in 1970



Magna Cum Laude with a master's degree in Electrical



Engineering. Paul worked at Bell Laboratories in Holmdel, NJ, as an Electrical Engineer from 1969 to 1973 on video conferencing and other advanced, cutting edge technology.



Paul was inspired to become a physician and surgeon as his next fulfilling career path in order to help and heal people, so he attended the Medical School of Ohio in Toledo, class of 1976. He completed his residency at Monmouth Medical



Center in Long Branch, NJ, and had an internal medicine



private practice in Point Pleasant, NJ, for four years. Dr.



Jergens returned to medical and surgical training in the



specialty of ophthalmology at the Cleveland Clinic, then



practiced alongside Dr. Frederick C. Blades from 1986 to 2016 in Red Bank, NJ, and performed eye surgeries at Riverview Medical Center where they were affiliated. Dr. Jergens was known for his kind, attentive and expert care for his patients and his friendly and gentle nature. Paul was also a loving,



caring and supportive father and grandfather and enjoyed spending quality time with his four children and four grandchildren and felt very proud of them. He was interested in photography, technology, nutrition, basketball, bike riding, nature, building and home improvement projects.



Paul is survived by his children Colleen (Dave) Laudien, Katie Jergens, Shannon (Ryan) Zona and John Jergens as well as by his grandchildren David and Mary Laudien, and Riley and Liam Zona. Paul also leaves behind his brothers Charles (Diane), Ray (Beverly), and William Jergens and his sister Cindy (Denny) Dennis and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Henry and Mabel, and his oldest brother Thomas.



Services will be held in Dayton, Ohio, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made in Paul's loving memory to the Tidewell Foundation hospice care in Venice, FL. https://tidewellfoundation.org/donate/.

