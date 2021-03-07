JESSEE, Patricia



Sweet, kind, and fun-loving Pat, passed away 10/20/20. She was born 12/1/1932, and had 3 siblings, Julia, Freida, and



William. She married Robert Crawford and they had 3



children, Michael, Patricia, and Bobby. They had 2 granddaughters and 2 great-grandsons. Pat worked at WSU and received a degree in communications. She was also a smiling receptionist at DATV for 6 years. Pat loved her chihuahuas, music, theater, concerts, and playing mahjong and dominos at the Huber Heights Senior Center. She will be missed and remembered by many!

