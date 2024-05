Jeter, James "Timmy"



James Timothy Jeter "Timmy" was born September 18, 1958 to Jean Jeter and James Jeter. He graduated from Jefferson Township High School in 1978. Timmy enlisted in the United States Army from 1982-1986. He was a Supply Technician/Armourer. Timmy worked as a Lead Inspector at First Call. He is preceded in death by his loving Mother Jean Jeter and Step Mother Lula L. Lang Jeter. Timmy leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife, Adelita Martinez Jeter, daughters: Samantha Wright and Regis Jeter. Five grandchildren and one great grandson,



father: James Jeter, siblings: Paul Jeter, Cheryl "Peaches" Dixon, Donnetta Boykin, Aunts: Peggy Lester, Patricia Jeter-Clarke, Mary Bohannon and Loretta Smith. Timmy loved the Lord and was an all around fun guy! He passed away on February 18, 2024. We wish to thank all who provided care and support! No funeral services.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com