Jewell, James

James (Jim, Jimmy, JJ) was born in Hamilton, Ohio to Elda (nee Flint) and Hubert Jewell on July 5, 1946. He grew up in the Oxford area and graduated from Talawanda High School, Class of 1964. He went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree from Morehead State University and his Master's of Divinity from Dayton Theological Seminary.



On February 7, 1970, Jim married Pamela Menke of Darrtown and together they raised three children, always staying close to home in Southwest Ohio. James was a preacher and a math teacher, working for various churches and schools in the area over the years. He spent 13 years teaching and coaching at Roosevelt Junior High in Hamilton and over 30 years at Moeller High School.



For Jim, faith and family were most important to him. He had a deep faith that he lived out each day with his family and friends. It was his greatest desire to see others come to Christ. His home church was Grace United Methodist Church in Hamilton, where he served as Youth Pastor and in various other roles and ministries through the years.



Jim was a family man with a great sense of humor; he was always quick witted and loved to make others laugh and smile. He loved being outside fishing (especially with the grandkids), hunting, and mushroom hunting. He enjoyed various sports and loved to play cards with his lifelong friends and his family. He was most content when with his family, and loved to attend all the events and games for his grandkids. He was truly a devoted and loving family man.



Jim is the beloved husband of Pamela (nee Menke) Jewell; devoted father of Flint (Tracey) Jewell, Marika (Tanner) McFall and Tyler Jewell; adoring grandfather of Logan (Alexa) Jewell, Ava McFall, Leili McFall, Maija McFall, Liam McFall, Saylor Jewell, Rylee Jewell, Campbell Jewell and Foster Jewell; dear brother of the late Shirley (the late Mike) Gallimore, MaryJo (the late Gary) Blanchette, Virginia (Kenny) Lindsey, Jane (Al) Jewell-Menke, Kathy Hopwood, Rita Hall and Christine (Bob) VanHorn; he is also survived by his very close brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



A visitation for Jim will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 10 am until time of service at 12 pm in Hamilton at Grace United Methodist Church (1200 Main St.) followed by burial at Darrtown Cemetery. Donations in memory of Jim may be made to the Grace United Methodist Church.



