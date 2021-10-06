dayton-daily-news logo
X

JEWELL, Ruth

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

JEWELL, Ruth Maxine

Ruth Maxine Jewell, 88, of Springfield, passed away October 4, 2021, in Oakwood Village. She was born November 5, 1932, in New Moorefield, Ohio, the daughter of Howard and Ruth (Cultice) Weeks. Mrs. Jewell was a member of Lagonda United Methodist Church and enjoyed playing BINGO and spending time with her family. She had been

employed at Week's Coffee Cup, Weeks Family Inn, Jim's to Go and Collier's Family Restaurant. Survivors include two

children: Jim (Kathie) Jewell and Pam (Brian) Cooper; five grandchildren: Corey (Crystal) Jewell, Megan Roach, Jay

(Ashley) Roach, Erika (Dustin Geisel) Jewell and Brandon Cooper; stepgranddaughter, Elizabeth Barrett, four

great-grandchildren: Gage and Gavin Jewell and Rowan and Logan Geisel; one sister, Barbara (Ted) DeHaven; one brother, Roger (Margaret) Weeks and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred C. Jewell,

February 17, 2011, siblings: Wendell, Ralph, Leon Weeks, Iva Lou Blauvelt, Sena Faye May and her parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 7:00PM Thursday in the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park.

Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
GRANGER, Maribelle
2
GRUBB, GARY
3
HERRING, CAROLYN
4
GILMORE, ROBERT
5
BUTLER, Charles
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top