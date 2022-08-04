JEWETT, Donald E.



Donald E. Jewett, age 65, of Germantown, OH, went to be with the Lord on Monday August 1, 2022. He was born in Dayton, OH, on March 31, 1957, to the late Mary (Walters) and Milton Jewett. He retired from General Motors ~ Delphi Division after 30 years of service; and was a member of Community Harvest Church. Don is survived by his son, Daniel (Jamie) Jewett; his daughter, Michele (Shawn) Peterson; his twin granddaughters, Hayden & Jordan Jewett, and a new granddaughter ~ Ellie Peterson on the way; his former wife, Elizabeth Jewett ~ and her mother, Patricia "Patsy" Shackelford. The family will receive friends 5 – 7 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service) Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Service will follow at 7 p.m., with Pastor Duane Harney officiating. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

