JEWSIKOW, Anton Age 90 of Clayton, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. Anton came to America after WWII and lived the American Dream. He owned and operated Delphos Body Shop for 35 years, working there with his wife. He was a great dad and husband, and enjoyed fixing things, football, fishing and boating. He enjoyed hanging out with his good friends Hans and Ingred, and brother Victor and his wife Judy. He was preceded in death by a son Larry A. Jewsikow. Survived by his wife of 70 years Ernestine, and a son Ron and his wife Holly Jewsikow of Ponce Inlet, FL, a brother Victor and his wife Judy Jewsikow of Brookville, 1 grandson Ronald Jewsikow Jr. and his wife Huiyun of NYC, and numerous other family and friends. He enjoyed being called Uncle Tony by his nephews and talking business with his grandson. Services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12 noon until time of services. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

