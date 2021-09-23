JEWSIKOW, Ernestine "Erna"



Age 88, formerly of Clayton, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, in FL. She was born in Germany and came to the U.S. with her husband after WWII. They were married 70 years when Tony passed away last October. They owned and operated Delphos Body Shop for 35 years. Erna was also preceded in death by a son Larry A. Jewsikow. Survived by son Ron and his wife Holly Jewsikow of Ponce Inlet, FL; grandson Ronald Jewsikow Jr. and his wife Huiyun of NYC; 2 nephews Mike (Amy) and Mark (Amy) Jewsikow, brother-in-law and his wife, Victor and Judy Jewsikow of Brookville, special friends Hans and Ingred, Bonnie Katschanow and other family and friends. Erna was a loving mother and grandmother who always made sure her boys would have the opportunities, which she never had. Her house was everyone's home and she loved having the boy's friends over, and entertaining family at the holidays. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 27th at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. The family will receive friends at 12 noon Monday until time of services. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Online condolences for the family may be sent to



www.bakerhazelsnider.com