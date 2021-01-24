X

JIVIDEN, Doris

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

JIVIDEN, Doris

Age 89, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021. Doris was born to the late Luis and Grace (Bernal) Garcia in Bogota, Columbia on May 29, 1931. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Dr. Glenn J. Jividen, Sr., D.D.S.; brother, Henry; sister, Rose. Doris is survived by her children, Dr. Glenn J. (Kathleen) Jividen, Jr., D.D.S., David (Mary) Jividen, Grace (Jim) Truesdale, Diana (Juan Carlos) Jividen, Eric (Sonya) Jividen; grandchildren, Phillip, Lila, Maria, Angela, Mia, Sophia, Louis, Maya, Avalyn, and Amelia;

brother, Douglas Garcia. Family will greet friends 4-6 PM on Thursday, January 28 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD, KETTERING. Funeral Services will follow at 6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following morning at 11 AM at St. Francis De Sales Lebanon, 20 Desales Ave,

Lebanon, OH 45036. Burial in Dayton National Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Doris' name to

Alzheimer's Association, https://www.alz.org/. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at


www.routsong.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2100 East Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.