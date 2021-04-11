JOBE, Charles

JOBE, PhD, PE, Charles E.



Age 81, of Riverside, passed away April 6, 2021. He was born June 19, 1939, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Edwin and Genevieve Jobe. In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by first wife, Linda Jobe; and second wife, Donna Jobe. Chuck is survived by his children: Rick (Mary) Jobe, Mark (Kellie) Jobe, Paul (Elaine) Jobe, Mandy Jobe and Jim Jobe; 8 grandchildren: Amanda (Dan) Henterly, Nicholas (Elizabeth) Jobe, Victoria Jobe, Samantha Jobe, Natalie Jobe, Matthew Jobe, Aaron Jobe and Becca Jobe; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Steve (Sharon) Jobe; and many other relatives and numerous friends. Chuck was an Aeronautical Engineer at WPAFB for many years. He graduated from The Ohio State University, where he earned his Master's Degree and his Ph.D. Chuck was very active in Sigma Xi and AIAA. He was an avid swimmer and was always very active. He enjoyed billiards, snooker and horseshoes. Chuck was a very humble, generous man. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 am on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 22 Notre Dame Avenue, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am. Father Ambrose Dobrozsi, Celebrant. Burial to



follow at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to



Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Chuck or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

