Johns, Edith



Edith Harris Johns departed this life on July 8, 2023 in her apartment at Friendship Village Retirement Community. She was preceded in death by her husband Theodore Johns, parents James and Josephine (Scott) Harris, her paternal grandmother Sarah Roberts Harris, two sisters, Leona Harris Walker and Elsie Harris Crosswhite, a beloved nephew Wendell Lee Crosswhite, a special sister-in-law Patricia Lawson and a special nephew Stephen Walker Powell.



She is survived by a very special niece Saundra (James) Hodges, two great nieces Kim (Lee) Potter and Karla (Brian) Chigbue, 3 great nephews, Rodric (Wanda), Michael (Teresa) and Gregory Crosswhite, 1 great-great niece, 5 great- great-nephews, 2 great-great-great nieces and 1 great, great, great nephew, other nieces, nephews, family and friends including very special friends Kathryn Dickens, Guy Jones and Janice Chinn.



She was a former member of Rodgers Chapel AME Church, Washington Court House, OH. After relocating to Dayton, OH, she became a faithful member of Wayman Chapel AME where she served as Class Leader, member of The Wayman Civic Association, a volunteer at the Wayman Food Pantry and various other positions. She was a member of the Friends of Payne and a lifetime member of the NAACP. She retired from Wright-Patterson AFB after 38 years of service, receiving recognition and many awards along the way. "Aunt Peanut" as she was affectionately known by her family, was a devoted sister and caring aunt to all of her family.



Graveside services will be held Friday, July 14, 2023 at 1:00pm at the Washington Cemetery, Washington Court House, OH.



