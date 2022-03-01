JOHNS, Mildred Jean



Mildred Jean Johns, age 84 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born on



July 15, 1937, in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, the daughter of



Willie S. and Myrtle May (Moore) Baker. She worked at Dayton Plastics and was also a waitress for many years.



Mildred had a special southern charm with warm mannerisms. She endured many challenges and hardships throughout her life. She persevered and conquered her hardships with courage and strength and never complained. She always smiled, no matter what she was



facing and always gave us hope that it will be alright.



She is survived by her daughters Deborah (John) Reese, Diane (Chuck) Kilcrease and Marilyn (Johnny) Horner; grandchildren Tony (Jessica) Jackson, Tyler (Anna) Horner, Jamie Horner, Lindsay (Ryan) West and Garret (fiancé Peyton) Horner; great- grandchildren AJ (Bailey) Jackson, Emilee Jackson, Brooklyn Horner, Evelyn Horner and Cooper West; a great-great-grandson Jackson arriving very soon; sister Ann Baker; and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Roger L. Hawkins and Emlyn Johns; brothers James, Buddy and Cecil Baker; and sisters Irene Casey, Christine Baker, Ruby Havens, Juanita Baker and Ada Baker.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE



FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Memorial contributions may be made in Mildred's memory to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420 or to your charity of choice. Condolences may be made to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

