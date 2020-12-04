JOHNSON, Andrea Faith



75, of Springfield, went home to be with the Lord on December 1, 2020. She was born



October 15, 1945, in Cleveland, the daughter of Paul and Alice (Jones) Baltz. Andrea had



retired following 21 years with the Ohio State Patrol, where she worked as a Drivers Examiner. She was a member of Enon United Methodist Church, where she was active in several bible study groups and loved working in the church nursery. She had a special way with



babies. She also enjoyed scrapbooking for her grandkids. She leaves to cherish her memory three children, Walter A. (Stacey) Hundley, Jr. of Enon, April (Dwayne) King of Waco, KY, and Melissa (Matt) Erter of Urbana; grandchildren, Tyler (Avery), Victoria, and Chloe King, Nick and Allison Hundley, Maleah and Mallorie Erter; great-grandson, Rhett King; twin sister, Annette Eberle of Cleveland; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Johnson on March 29, 2007; their beloved dog, Doodle; grandson, Aidan Hundley; siblings, Paulie, David, Dennis Baltz, and Karin Bury; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastors Jeff Mohr and Jan Johnson officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour



prior to the services. Masks are required. Entombment will



follow at Rose Hill Mausoleum. Condolences may be shared at



