JOHNSON, Bertha

JOHNSON (Williams),



Bertha J. "Juanita"



Age 77, of West Carrollton, OH, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022. Walk-through visitation 5-7 pm, Thursday, February 24, at House of Wheat



Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. (Mask Required). Funeral service 11 am, Friday, February 25, at Faith



Deliverance C.O.G.I.C., 450 Turner Rd. (Mask Required).



Interment West Memory Gardens.

