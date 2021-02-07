JOHNSON, Bryon B.



Byron B. Johnson, 91, of Middletown, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on November 9, 1929, to parents, Archibald and Anna (Rose) Johnson. Byron retired as a



detective from the Middletown Police Department and from the 12th District Court of



Appeals. He served his country with the military police in the United States Army during the Korean War. Byron was



involved in his community. He was a founding member of Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Middletown, served on the City Zoning and Mental Health boards and the Board of Trustees at his church. He was a member of Jefferson Lodge #90 F.&A.M.,



Antioch Shrine and was a Kentucky Colonel. Byron was an honest person that you could always count on. He was a proud grandfather and great-grandfather, known as Pops, and was very proud that his grandchildren all received their college degrees. Byron always put his family first and he will be greatly missed by his wife, Shirley M. (Hinkle) Schiering Johnson; daughter, Brenda Lansaw; grandchildren, Taylor (Mitchell) Ruscin, Curtis (Rachel) Lansaw and Brian Johnson; great-grandchildren, Liam, Cooper and Maddox Ruscin;



brother, Billy James; and stepchildren, David (MaryRose) Schiering, Bob (Shelley) Schiering, Teri (Danny) Gibson and their families. He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Betty Byrd Johnson; second wife,



Donna McCormick Johnson; daughter, Patricia Johnson;



parents; brother, Ellis Johnson; sister, Rosemary Rose; and



son-in-law, Greg Lansaw. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Greg Lansaw



Memorial Scholarship, Miami University, Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd., Middletown, OH 45042. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

