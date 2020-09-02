JOHNSON, Catherine A. Age 61, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, at her residence. She was born December 14, 1959, in Bath, New York, and moved to Ohio in the late 1960's. She was employed as a dental hygienist for several local dentist offices. She also owned and operated her own data processing business in downtown Middletown called Kick Word and Data for ten years. She bowled in several area leagues and enjoyed traveling for tournaments. She also enjoyed knitting and camping with her family. Preceding her in death were her father, Anthony D. Benincasa; one brother, Dwayne Benincasa; and one niece, Donnita L. Hock. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Roy A. Johnson; her mother, Catherine Doyle Livingston; one sister, Diane A. Benincasa; one brother, Anthony K. Benincasa; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Private services for the family will be at their convenience. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Sclerosis or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family on our website, www.herr-riggs.com.

