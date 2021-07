JOHNSON, Clarence L.



April 25, 1929, to June 16, 2021, (92 Years). Clarence was an Educator for the Dayton Public School System and the Public Health Department. His Obituary can be viewed online at forevermissed.com. Farewell Memorial for friends and colleagues on July 16, 2:30-3:30 PM, St. Paul AME Zion Church, Dallas Jenkins Fellowship Hall, 4544 Laurel Dr., Dayton, Ohio.