JOHNSON, Dewey

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

JOHNSON, Dewey G.

Dewey G. Johnson, born May 12, 1928, passed away August 3, 2021. He is from Westerville, Ohio, and Pine Island, FL. He

retired from Lebanon Citizens National Bank (LCNB) as Vice President. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. Interment will be Monday, August 30, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Oak Hill Cemetery, Cincinnati. Memorial donations in Dewey's name may be made to Mount Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.HILLFUNERAL.com.

