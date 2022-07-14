JOHNSON, Henry Mitchel



Age 81, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022. He leaves to cherish his memory his significant other, Susie Williams of 44 years; daughter, Sheila Johnson; son, Antonio Johnson and a host of family and friends. Graveside service, as requested by Henry Mitchel Johnson, will be held at 2:30 pm, Friday, July 15, 2022, at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, 8135 North Dixie Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45415. Interment: Dayton Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



