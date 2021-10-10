dayton-daily-news logo
JOHNSON, James F.

James F. Johnson, 86 years old, passed away August 30, 2021, in Oro Valley, AZ. He was born on September 18, 1934, to Fred and Irene Meyer Johnson. Jim spent 4 years in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1956 in Pensacola, FL, and was later employed by Dayton Power and Light for 40 years in the service and marketing departments. He is survived by his loving wife Jody (nee Zeitler); his 5 children, Jeff (Denise), Jay, Joyce Eberl (the late Paul), Julian (Grace), and Jason (Rebecca); 9 grandchildren, Nicholas, Maggie, Matthew, Zachary, Ella M., Addison L.,

Aggie, Milo, and Sophie Davies Troya (Andy); and 1 great-grandson Evan Troya. Jim was preceded in death by his

parents and his sisters Flora "Dukie" Szakal and Patricia Margerum.

Jim loved his hometown, his family, sports, genealogy, friends, traveling, and ice cream. His presence and sense of humor will be missed! We Love You!

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 1:00 pm at the Vistoso Funeral Home, Oro Valley, AZ. Donations in Jim's name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. For information call 520-544-2285.

