JOHNSON, John Michael "Mike"



John Michael "Mike" Johnson, age 74, of Madison Township, passed away the morning of Saturday, April 30, 2022. Mike was born to the late Leahdell "Peanut" (Strain) Johnson and Eugene Johnson on October 11, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio. After graduating high school, Mike went on to open his own business in 1980, Mike Johnson Painting and Repair. He was also a member of the Eagles Post 3458 and Knights of Pythia's. Mike loved fishing and spending time outdoors, especially with his family on their annual trip to papaw's boat on Cowan Lake. An old hobby Mike had was listening to the CB Radio. Mike, handle Calf Roper, was a member of the CB Club and dialed into Channel 19 often to listen and connect with others. Mike is survived by his two sons Ronald M. (Janice) Johnson and Donald W. Johnson; step-children Misty (Mark) Kaestner, Darrell R. Patrick, Jennifer (David) Roberts and Richard A. (Sandy) Patrick; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother David (Rhonda) Johnson; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife whom he married December 1, 1973, Mary Elizabeth (Fugate) Johnson; parents; step-children Russell Clackner and Terrance M. Clackner. Family and friends are welcome on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 10:00am-11:00am at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45005, where funeral services will follow at 11:00am. Burial will take place at Butler County Memorial Park. Sympathy may be expressed by leaving an online condolence to the family at



