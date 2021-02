JOHNSON, Joseph



Joseph Johnson of Middletown, retired from the Navy, passed Feb. 10th at the tender age of 60. Friends and family can visit from 2pm until the hour of service at 3pm on Sat., Feb. 20th at Preston Charles



Funeral Home, 918 S. Main St., Middletown. Inurnment will be Dayton National Cemetery (date to be determined). Send online condolences to prestoncharlesfuneralhome.com.