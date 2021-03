JOHNSON, Dr. Joseph



Dr. Joseph Johnson of Middletown, retired from the Navy, passed Feb. 10th at the tender age of 60. Friends and family can visit from 1 pm until the hour of service at 2 pm on Sat., March 6th at Preston Charles Funeral Home, 918 S. Main St., Middletown. Inurnment will be Dayton National Cemetery (date to be determined). Send online condolences to



prestoncharlesfuneralhome.com