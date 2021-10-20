JOHNSON, Judah Peter



Was born Jan 14, 1937, to Judah and Sedonia Johnson in New Orleans, LA. He departed October 11, 2021, at his home with his loving family. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife Pearl (Culpepper) Johnson; son



Daniel Johnson and daughter Lita Johnson; 2 grandsons



Darius and Denzal Johnson; 3 great-grandchildren; Goddaughter Janine Curry; special cousins Earnest James and Vernell Rives; a host of loving



family and friends. Funeral service 1PM, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave.



Visitation 12-1PM. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.



