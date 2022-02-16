JOHNSON, Leslie Ann "Legs"



Age 51, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 6, 2022, and is now in our Lord's loving care.



Leslie was born February 23, 1970, in Dayton, Ohio. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1988, where she excelled in girls' basketball. She was raised in the Dayton area and had resided in the Ashland/ Mansfield area since 2008.



Leslie was a loving mother, daughter, sister and her grandson, Brantley, was the light of her life.



Leslie had a sense of humor like no other, a laugh that lit up a room, could do all the latest dance moves, and had a heart of gold. She was a movie fanatic and acted out scenes and could quote lines from her favorite movies. She loved animals and took in and cared for every stray. She was never afraid to take on new jobs and didn't give up in spite of serious back and heart conditions.



Leslie was preceded in death by her father, Robert Johnson. She is survived by her mother, Suellen Johnson; children,



Robert Marcum, Joshua (Veronica) McCormick, Alexis Corbin (Buddy Wilt); grandson, Brantley Wilt; sisters, Shari Duncan and Melissa (Wesley) Case; partner, Marshall Crawford; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Donations in Leslie's memory may be made to No Pawz Left Behind of Ashland Ohio, 1130 E. Main Street, Suite 116,



Ashland, OH 44805 or Substance Church, 101 South Street W., Ashland, Oh 44805.



A private celebration of Leslie's life will be held at a later date.



Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve the family.

