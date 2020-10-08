JOHNSON, Louise Age 84, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, October 9, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Bruce Payne officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

