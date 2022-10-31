JOHNSON,



Margie Maxine



Age 100. Sunrise June 1, 1922 and Sunset October 22, 2022. Visitation 11:00 AM and Funeral Service 12:00 PM Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Church of Jesus Family Worship Center, 623 S Center St. Springfield, Ohio. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, Ohio. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The JOHNSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com.

