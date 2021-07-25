JOHNSON, Mariah D.



Age 30, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm, Monday,



July 26, 2021, at Inspiration Church, 2900 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45405, with Pastor Corey Cunningham officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour



prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave.



