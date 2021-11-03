dayton-daily-news logo
JOHNSON, Marta

Obituaries
2 hours ago

JOHNSON, Marta T.

(Affectionately known as "Porky"), age 69, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Friday, October 29, 2021. Walk through visitation 2-6 pm Thursday, November 4 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. (Mask Required). Service

1 pm Friday, November 5, at First Baptist Church of Ridgewood Heights, 116

Hanover Ave. (Mask Required). Visitation 12-1 pm.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

