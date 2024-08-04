johnson, Martha Jane



(Centerville) peacefully departed on Sunday, July 28, 2024. She shared sixty wonderful years in marriage with her beloved husband, Leonard F Johnson, who preceded her in death. Martha was also predeceased by her brothers, Bill and Dick Smiley. She leaves behind lasting memories with her daughter, Pamela (Phillip) Black, her son, Steven (Judy) Johnson, grandsons Stephen (Beth) Black, Peter (Susan) Johnson, and Andrew (Bethany) Black as well as seven great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. A memorial service to honor Martha's life will be held at Christ United Methodist Church, located at 3440 Shroyer Road, Kettering, Ohio 45429, on Saturday, August 10, 2024, beginning at 11 am. Prior to the service, a visitation will take place at the church at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Christ United Methodist Church or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in honor of Martha Jane Johnson. Your contributions would be deeply appreciated. For Full obituary please visit www. Routsong.com



