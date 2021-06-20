dayton-daily-news logo
JOHNSON, Mary Joyce

Mary Joyce Johnson, age 69, of Kettering, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, after a

prolonged illness. Preceded in death by her parents, Martha and Paul Weathers, husband of past years Daniel Johnson, Sr., son Christopher Johnson, brother, David Weathers, sisters

Brenda L. Turner and Judy D. Weathers. Survived by her

eldest son Daniel Jr., and wife

Jennifer of Huber Heights, brother Allen J. Weathers of

Riverside, sister Bonita Shaw of Kettering, and many nieces and nephews. Final salute given by Glickler Funeral Home, Dayton, Ohio.

