JOHNSON, Minnie L.



Age 78, of Dayton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 27, 2021. A loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend, will be missed by many. Walk- through visitation 9-11 am



Friday, February 12, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Live stream service at 11 am. Link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/

