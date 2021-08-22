dayton-daily-news logo
JOHNSON, Peggy Ann

PEGGY ANN JOHNSON was born on February 23, 1938, in Greensburg, North Carolina. She passed away on August 17, 2021, at the age of 83. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children Natalie, Eugene S., and Emily Johnson; grandchildren; Chadrian J. Mullins-Hall (Jonathan), Sydnei Evans (Shawn), Daniel, Jahii and Shafii Johnson and 9 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at House of Deliverance Church, 333 S. Second St., Hamilton, OH. The family will

receive friends from 11 am until time of service, 12 pm.

Interment will follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.

