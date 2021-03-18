JOHNSON-PERRY,



Wanda Jean



63 of Dayton, passed away March 9th, 2021.



Wanda was born November 13th, 1956, in Dayton, Ohio. She was the daughter of



Josephine Johnson and



Thomas Henry.



She was preceded in death by her Husband, William Cortez Perry, Sr.; fathers, Thomas



Henry and Thomas Walder; mother, Josephine Burwell; grandson, Trammel Johnson, Jr; and sisters, Janet Hinton and Lucreitica "Chris" Day



She is survived by her son, Trammel (Willzetta) Johnson, Sr; daughter, Tennelle Scott; grandchildren, A'senah Johnson,



Jason Scott, Jr, and Jasmine Scott; sisters, Sandra Lanier, Rasheeda (Donald) Greathouse and Ranata Henry; brothers, Melvin Walder, Alan Walder and Clarence Walder as well as many nieces and nephews.



Services will be held at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel on Saturday, March 20th, 2021, at 11am. Family will receive friends at 10 am until time of service.

