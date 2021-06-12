JOHNSON, Reed

JOHNSON, Jr., Reed



Age 85 of Englewood, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021. He was born in Buckhorn, KY, on August 30, 1935. Reed was preceded in death by sons, Richard and Michael. He is survived by wife Carol, daughter Cynthia (Dennis Vavra) of Oviedo, FL, son Douglas. Grandchildren Ryan (Wendy), Sean of Boston, MA, Lindsay, Jonathan of AZ, and Mileah. Great-grandchildren Dallas Lee, Dezmond, Darrian, Destyn, Solomon. Brother and sister-in-law Donald and Patty Seitzinger of Canal



Winchester, Ohio, and Sister-in-law Anna Bell of Lexington, KY. Reed served in the U.S. Navy 8 years. Employed by Neff Folding Box Co. A member of Englewood United Methodist Church, the Kentucky Colonels, Printing House Craftsmans Club and was president for one year, The Mature American Citizens Club, Masons and American Legion Post 707 where he served as Chaplain. Most recent, The Earl Heck Senior Citizens Club where he was most happy playing bingo and cornhole with so many friends there. Reed also volunteered at Cypress Pointe, St. Mary's Hospital in LaFollette, TN. And V.P. for the MAC Club in Englewood. He was an avid fan of UK Basketball, Little League Baseball and NASCAR. In earlier years, he so



enjoyed best friends Dick and Shirley Brown, Galen and



Martha Dickey, Doug and Nancy Knoblock and their thirty year running card club. A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Earl Heck Community Center (201 N. Main Street, Englewood). Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com