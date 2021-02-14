X

JOHNSON, Royal

JOHNSON, Royal M.

May 13, 1937 - Jan. 6, 2021

AKA Lead Foot and Buck. A

native of Malone, Alabama. Royal moved to Dayton, OH, in 1956 and lived in Chicago, IL, and San Francisco, CA, until he made his residence in Detroit, MI, in the late 60's. Royal is

preceded in death by his

parents, Willie Cephas and Ida Belle (Birdsong) Johnson; 3 brothers and 4 sisters.

Our brother, your mortal presence here on God's Green Earth will be remembered and

cherished Eternally, Jaruth Durham-Jefferson (James), Jennette Arnold and Floyd S. Johnson (JoAnn) and family.

