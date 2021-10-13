dayton-daily-news logo
JOHNSON, RUBY

Obituaries
JOHNSON, Ruby Mae

Age 96, born December 18, 1924 in Red Jacket, WV to Jack Moorer and Mary (Hall) Moorer, passed away October 8, 2021. Ruby worked for the Veterans Administration as a dietitian's assistant for many years. She was a faithful member of the Germantown Street Church of Christ (formerly Gard Ave. Church of Christ). Preceded in death by her husband, Monroe Johnson; sons, Barry and Garry Johnson; 5 siblings. She leaves to cherish her loving memory: daughters, Theresa (Paul) Hubbard, Kathleen (Simon) Lee; sons, Reginald (Linda) Johnson, Stephen and Dwayne Johnson; sister, Marie Burke; 13 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral service 11 am Thursday, October 14, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 10:30 am at which time family will receive friends. (Mask Required). Live stream link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/ Interment Dayton National Cemetery.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

