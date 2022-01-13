JOHNSON, SUSAN

JOHNSON (Cameron),



Susan



Susan Cameron Johnson, 63, of Springfield passed away unexpectedly, January 5, 2022, in Springfield, Ohio. She was born June 6, 1958, the daughter of John Sr. and Gwendolyn Cameron in Talladega, Alabama. Her memory will be cherished by her sons, Derick



Cameron, Janson Cameron-Johnson, both of Springfield, Ohio; two beloved daughters, Eliza Johnson and Toya (Bennie) Thompson both of Springfield, Ohio; two sisters, Cynthia



Avery, Corliss (Michael) Massey both of Columbus, Ohio; one brother, Reginald (Mary) Cameron of Springfield, Ohio; fourteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving parents; brothers, John Jr. and Robert



Cameron; sister, Terri (Cedric Sr.) Holt; nephew, Cedric L. Holt; son, Gary Jr. Cameron Glenn; maternal grandparents,



Lawrence and Ethel (Tanner) Gray; paternal grandparents, John W. and Elizabeth (Clark) Cameron. Visitation will be Friday, January 14, 2022, from 4:00pm - 5:00pm followed by a home going service at 5:00 pm at Restored Life Ministries, 1117 Innisfallen Avenue, Springfield, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Robert C. Henry Funeral Home.



