Johnson, Tamara Jill "Tami"
Tamara Jill "Tami" Johnson, 73, of New Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023. She was born May 9, 1950, in Findlay, OH, the daughter of the late James and Mary Lou Buck. Tami is survived by her sons Donald (Darlene) Johnson, Darren Johnson and Dave Johnson; brother Jim (Merrilyn) Buck II; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter; and brother Dave Buck. Private services will be held by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.
Funeral Home Information
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 W. Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH
45344