JOHNSON, Winston "Don"



Age 80, of Somerville, OH, passed away, Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Grandview Hospital with loving family by his side. He was born in Blue Ball, OH, to the late Glenna M. (Wells) and William G. Johnson. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church and more recently attended Miltonville Baptist Church. Don retired from AK Steel after 30 years of service; he was strong in faith and enjoyed farming. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Emma R. "Chick" Johnson in 2014; his twin brother, Ronald and a brother, Edward. Don is survived by his sister, Wanda Edward; his daughter Terri Reed; his son, Michael D. "Mikey"



(Cassandra) Johnson; his grandchildren, Melinda (Jason) Dill, Lindsay (David) Cochran, Troy (Holly) Wooton, Tonya Johnson, Logan (fiancé, Mary Grace) Cheatham; his great-grandchildren, Collin, Jayden, Isabelle, Skylar, Nicholas, Caydence, Benjamin, Tinsley, Zelda and McKenzie; and his sister-in-law, Marilyn Berridge. The family will receive friends 6 - 8 p.m., Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will be held 12 p.m., Wednesday, with Pastor Jesse Combs officiating. Burial will be at Fairmound Cemetery, W. Elkton, OH.

