Johnston, Fay



Fay Johnston, 92, of New Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2024. She was born June 20, 1931, in Woodford, OK, the daughter of the late Emmitt and Beaulah Hill. Fay loved to garden and would grow the most beautiful flowers. She is survived by her husband of 58 years Willie Johnston; sons Tim Johnston and Philip Johnston; grandchildren Brittany Johnston, Cody Johnston, and Zachary (Jen) Johnston; great-grandchildren Maddie, Penelope, Miyah, and Maverick; and nephews Marty Hill and David Hill. Fay is preceded in death by her parents and brother James Hill. A graveside service will be held Friday, February 16, 2024, at 10:00am at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, New Carlisle, OH. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com