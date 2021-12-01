Johnston, Marilyn

JOHNSTON (Whiteman), Marilyn L.



86, of College Corner, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, November 27, 2021. She was a 1953 graduate of Union School. She went on to marry her high school sweetheart (08/08/53) and



followed him through his



service in the Army. Marilyn was an avid bowler and bingo player, and enjoyed puzzles, trivia games/shows, and attending her church of Salem Friends Meeting in Liberty. She worked at the Miami University Alumni Library and held the titles of Village Clerk Treasurer, Ballpark Concession Manager, Union School Board Member, and Co-Owner of Johnston



Concessions all for many, many years.



Marilyn was preceded in death by her father, Roland Whiteman; mother, Alberta Hartley; sister, Barbara Bowling; and niece, Sandra Bowling.



She is survived by her husband of 67 years, John E. Johnston; daughter, Tana (Scott) Blair; son, Kevin (Kim) Johnston; sister, Joyce (Ralph) Patterson; her grandchildren Sean (Sandy) Leventen, Christopher (Amanda) Johnston, Katherine (Brock) O'Neil, and Taylor (Josh) Turner, as well as 6 great-grandchildren for whom she adored immensely.



Visitation for Marilyn will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home, Oxford, from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 12:00 pm, officiated by Pastor Paul Ayers. Burial will follow at the College Corner Cemetery. Contributions can be sent to the Oxford Lanes Bowling Alley in Marilyn's honor to go in a youth bowling



league fund.



Condolences may be offered at



www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com