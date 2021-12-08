JOHNSTON, RALPH

JOHNSTON,



RalphCameron



Ralph Cameron Johnston of North Andover, MA, died on November 26, 2021, at the age of 93. He was born in New Kensington, PA, the son of Ethel Cook and Col. Ralph C.



Johnston, and from an early age had a particular interest in moving machines – trains, automobiles, and airplanes. To that end, he earned a bachelor's and master's degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.



Most of Ralph's career was spent as a civilian program manager at the Aeronautical Systems Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, OH. Starting with the management team overseeing the conversion of surplus B-17s into remotely piloted drones, he moved on to the GAM-72 decoy missile, the X-20 "Dyna-Soar," the Air Force's first manned spaceplane, then to the development and deployment of the Short-Range Attack Missile (SRAM), America's first stealth missile. In 1973, he became the first civilian deputy (commander) at Aeronautical Systems Division and later adviser to ASD's Commander. Ralph was awarded the Air Force Exceptional Service medal several times and, in 1986, the presidential rank of Distinguished Executive for his pioneering work in missile capability development. He retired from the Senior Executive Service in 1987 and finished his career as a consultant to the aerospace industry.



With his wife Kathleen (Kit) Margaret Barr, whom he married in 1956, Ralph served on the Board of the Aullwood Audubon Center, the Dayton Art Institute Associate Board, and as guarantors of the Vanguard Chamber Music Series. Ralph also served as a DAI Trustee. Ralph and Kit had two children,



Katherine and Douglas. Kit died of an unexpected illness in 1991.



Ralph remarried in 1996 to Dr. Margaret (Peggy) Padelford Karns, professor of Political Science at the University of Dayton. Both enjoyed travel especially in Asia, museums, and classical music. Ralph also enjoyed his work as a volunteer tutor in English as a second language for several years. Summers were spent at Peggy's family house in Sullivan Harbor, Maine. In 2012, they moved to the Edgewood Retirement Community in North Andover, MA. There, they enjoyed being near Ralph's family, involvement in Edgewood activities, savoring the cultural riches of the Boston area, and proximity to the house in Maine.



Ralph is survived by his wife Peggy, daughter Katherine Notley (Patrick) of Riverside, RI, son Douglas (Nina) of Boston and Kennebunkport, ME, grandson Cameron (Maria) of Boston, and granddaughter Celia of Boston as well as cousins Elaine Moore of Westborough, MA, and Jo-Anna Freiman (Don) of Mogadore, OH. Gifts in Ralph's memory may be made to The Music Fund at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Dayton or St. John's ESOL Program, c/o Leah Brown, 515 E. Third St. Dayton, OH 45322.

