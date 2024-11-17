Jolivette , Michael V.



Age 83, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at Good Samaritan Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio, of complications from pancreatic cancer. He was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin on January 10, 1941, the son of Vincent C. and Betty (Dugan) Jolivette. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Mary Frances Huber.



He is survived by his children, Amy Jolivette, Marie (John) Nimon, Kate (Bill) Henry and Michael (Angie) Jolivette; two brothers, Vincent C (Carole) Jolivette and Gregory V. (Loretta) Jolivette; a sister, Kathleen (Thomas) Kuzma; six grandchildren, Danny Reeder, Matthew Maass (Mckenzie Lee Maass), Michelle Maass, Jack Henry, Alex Johns and Emma Jolivette. He is also survived by his loving and traveling cribbage partner (and former wife) Barb Jolivette, who was always introduced by him as "the mother of my children." Especially when they were seated at an "I'm completely comfortable right here" table, with his bud light and cigar in hand.He was a graduate of St. Xavier HS, class president '59, graduate of Loyola U, Chicago and member of the men's swim team, completed his Masters in Education at Miami University. As the owner of Jolly's on Brookwood, he always enjoyed training and mentoring new Jolly employees through the years. He also taught English, (and can you believe it French one time) in the Hamilton City Schools in the 1960s and 70s. During that time he began a chess club and a swim team at Garfield High School. After he retired from teaching, he became an insurance agent. Fun activities always included many trips to Florida for golfing and socializing with his good buddies. Mike enjoyed a good story and meeting up with both old friends and making new ones over a drink. He loved his friends and family dearly and believed in the Irish goodbye, where you knew he loved you but left you before you could say goodbye. This was true until the very end. So he is leaving us as a naturalist and a lover of sunsets with this quote "no sun outlasts its sunset, but will rise again to bring the dawn.". Visitation will be held Thursday, November 21, 2024 at the Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd, Hamilton, Ohio 45013 from 4:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at the 513 Bar at 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cincinnati Children's Hospital, American Red Cross, or charity of your choice. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



