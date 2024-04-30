Jollie, Phyllis Jane



Phyllis Jane Jollie, age 82 of Medway, passed away Friday, April 26, 2024 surrounded by her family at home. She was born in Dayton on November 7, 1941 the daughter of Howard L. & Edna R. (Chafin) Cope. She was the secretary at Dayton Steel Rule Die Inc and then retired from Dayton Metal Products in 2014. She was a volunteer member of the Bethel Twp. Fire Auxiliary from 1964 to 1975. She was an avid bowler in Nightly leagues and Travel tournaments for decades and supported the youth Bowling league. She loved photography and was an amateur photographer. Phyllis was very strong in her faith, super patriotic and supported the military. She loved to travel, especially Hawaii. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, but no one was a stranger, everyone was her friend. She loved all and was loved by all and known as "Lil Gma". She is survived by her children Pat (Terry) Kok, Jerry Daily and Robin (Melanie) Daily; son-in-law Wayne Henderson; grandchildren Nikki (JD) Brown, Juniper (Craig) Allen, Andrea Henderson and Ian (Jarrod) Henderson; great grandchildren Austin (Amanda) Harrison, Colten Harrison, Nicholas Harrison, Nicholas Blue Henderson, Iris Henderson, Elizabeth Allen, Temperence Allen and Kailen Blaise; great-great grandchildren Bennet Harrison, Millie Harrison and Presley Smith; dearest cousins Susie Cope and Melanie Chafin; and many other cousins and family members. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Thomas Jollie. Phyllis was under Hospice care for 10 years. The family would like to thank the many, many caregivers, nurses, social workers, chaplains and friends that cared for and were a part of Phyllis' life. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2024 from 5:00  7:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 7:00 pm at the funeral home. A burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Phyllis' memory to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





