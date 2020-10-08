Jones-Bagley, Davionte L.

In Loving Memory Davionte L. Jones-Bagley (Tay) 10/8/1994 - 5/25/2017 Today is a special birthday for you, grandson. God has blessed you and your dad to embrace love again without a trace. Now you are in a place free of worldly evils. You are both forever loved and missed! The pain is so great yet knowing father and son are together again, God always wins! Please save y'all favorite girl a piece of birthday cake. Love your best Granny in the whole wide world and give your dad (LaVar Bagley Sr.) a family bear hug! Missing you forever, Belinda Preston-Cash, (PaPa Cash), Aunts, Family & Friends

