JONES, Barbara

JONES (McFadgion),



Barbara



Barbara McFadgion Jones, was called Home on November 13, 2020, after fighting a courageous battle with a lengthy illness. Barbara was born on June 21, 1958, in Dayton, Ohio.



She leaves to cherish her memories, her mother, Annette McFadgion; daughter, India Jones Stone; sisters, Janet D. McFadgion, Kimberly (Darryl) Reed; brother, James L. McFadgion; and grandchildren, Jayla and Jacob (twins) Aivan, and Carter Jones. She loved all of her family, cousins and friends. She will be forever remembered and sorely missed. Visitation will be Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 10:00am-11:00am at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W Third St., Dayton, OH 45402. Funeral services will begin immediately following the visitation at 11:00am, with Pastor Cory Pruitt officiating. The family requests that the visitation and services be kept private for immediate



family and close friends.


