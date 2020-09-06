JONES, Betty T. Betty T. Jones, (Hamilton, Ohio) affectionately known as "Pipitsa", passed away on August 29, 2020. Betty was born Panayiota Aristoteli Sigros in Winchester, VA, on February 2, 1933. She was predeceased by her mother and father, Helen Sempeles Sigros and Tellis James Sigros; her brother, James Tellis Sigros; and son, Telly Demus Jones. Betty is survived by her sister, Aspacia Vlangas, Baltimore, MD; her sister-in-law, Vicky Sigros, Washington, DC, and sister-in-law, Venus Kostopoulos (Nick), Atlanta, GA. She was adored and survived by her husband of 64 years, Demus James Jones; beloved mother of Jimmy, Loren Dee (Chuck) and Eleni (Brad); most beloved grandmother, ("Yiayia") of Benjamin, Betty, Leah, and Demus; goddaughters, Chris Anne Gaier and Francine Ulrich; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Betty was born first generation to parents from Sparta, Greece, and was baptized Greek Orthodox. She observed a faith in God and her Church, Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church of Middletown, Ohio. Betty worked at their Greek festivals, taught Sunday school, and was a member of the Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society, Daughters of Penelope, and the "Sewing Club". Betty graduated from John Handley High School in Winchester, VA, and was voted Shenandoah Apple Blossom Princess. Betty was proud to be the princess where she served as an ambassador for the school and community. While raising her family, Betty attended night school enabling her to be a library assistant and secretary at the Hamilton Board of Education. Betty also played piano and mandolin and enjoyed traveling with her husband. Playing beautiful music was passed down from her father to her and in turn, Betty passed it on to her grandchildren. Betty and Demus were devoted to each other and shared a passion for family, friends, and football. Autumn Friday nights were spent at football fields, and Sundays with family. Betty enjoyed being a homemaker and took pride in making her home a warm and welcoming place. She could light up the room or give solace in one's time of need. Betty will be missed. Due to COVID precautions, services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Grand Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Online condolences: www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

