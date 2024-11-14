Jones, Beverly

Jones (Holbrook), Beverly Ann



Beverly Ann (Holbrook) Jones , 81, Tavares, Florida., died Nov. 11, 2024 at her home. She died of natural causes.



Born in Middletown, Ohio, she attended Carlisle High School, Beverly was a retired retail manager, and worked in many places, Middletown, OH (30 years), New York City, NY, San Diego, CA, Ft. Collins, CO. She lived her retirement years, in Denver, CO (25 years), Salt Lake City, UT, and Tavares, FL.



Surviving are her son, Scott Jones, Tavares FL, daughters, Angela Slusher, Madisonville, KY, Lisa Arroyas, Houston TX, sister Sandra Joseph, Windemere, FL, brother Phillip Holbrook, Manistee, MI. Beverly has three grand-children, and two great grand-children.



Beverly had a kind heart and was a devoted mother. Her favorite hobbies was pen-art and water-color art.



"You are not forgotten, loved one. Nor will you ever be. As long as life and memory last. We will remember thee.



We miss you now, our hearts are sore. As time goes by, we miss you more, Your loving smile, your gentle face, No one can fill your vacant place."



